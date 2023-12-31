Vijay Fans Share Memes To Express Their Excitement For First Look Of 'Thalapathy 68'

Thalapathy 68 First Look Awaited; Memes Surface |

Thalapathy Vijay fans are excited to learn about the release of the first look of the actor from his upcoming film 'Thalapathy 68' which is scheduled for later on Sunday. Excitedly, they are sharing memes and scene clippings on social media platforms. X is trending with the many tweets shared by the fans of the South Indian actor.

Check reactions

On December 31, Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu announced putting out the first look of the Vijay film this evening at 6, following which fans broke the internet with memes and other reactions. "#Thalapathy68FirstLook lands this evening!! A Venkat Prabhu," he said in a tweet.

The Tamil film is an AGS Entertainment production which is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It stars Thalapathy (Joseph) Vijay in the lead role along with SJ Suryah and Srinidhi among others. The film is reportedly under shooting period.