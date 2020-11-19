Video you don’t want to miss: New Zealand cops’ dance on ‘Kala Chashma’ sets Indian Twitter on fire

Diwali, the festival of lights is an occasion that symbolises the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. While celebrated on a massive scale by people in India, the festival has over the years resonated with many others belonging to different countries and communities. And while the festivities this year have been muted greatly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the enthusiasm for Diwali continues to grow.

On Thursday, the Twitter account of Indian High Commission to New Zealand shared a video that showed police officials in the country enthusiastically celebrating the occasion at the Wellington Police College.

"Diwali has become such a popular festival in New Zealand!" the handle noted.

In the video, uniformed police officials can be seen putting up a dance performance as many others look on. They dance to a medley of Bollywood tunes, including Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma.