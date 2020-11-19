Video you don’t want to miss: New Zealand cops’ dance on ‘Kala Chashma’ sets Indian Twitter on fire

Diwali, the festival of lights is an occasion that symbolises the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. While celebrated on a massive scale by people in India, the festival has over the years resonated with many others belonging to different countries and communities. And while the festivities this year have been muted greatly owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the enthusiasm for Diwali continues to grow.
On Thursday, the Twitter account of Indian High Commission to New Zealand shared a video that showed police officials in the country enthusiastically celebrating the occasion at the Wellington Police College.
"Diwali has become such a popular festival in New Zealand!" the handle noted.
In the video, uniformed police officials can be seen putting up a dance performance as many others look on. They dance to a medley of Bollywood tunes, including Kar Gayi Chull and Kala Chashma.
Following the post, the video has raked in many an appreciative comment, with people lauding the officials for their rendition.
The festival has also found official mention in New Zealand, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern taking to social media every year to wish people a happy Diwali. The country also sees several events to mark the occasion, and this year was no exception.
In related news, New Zealand is not the only foreign country to mark the occasion of Diwali. US President-elect Joe Biden and his VP-elect Kamala Harris had taken to Twitter last week to greet people, as had US Prime Minister Boris Johnson and many others.
