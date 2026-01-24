Video: UP Woman Ties Husband Over Alcohol Habit; Mother-In-Law Alleges Assault & Weapon Use

A domestic dispute in Hamidpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district has drawn widespread attention after a man was allegedly restrained by his wife following a heated argument linked to his drinking habits. The incident, which took place inside the couple’s home, later surfaced on social media through a video that quickly went viral.

The man involved has been identified as Pradeep, who was reportedly tied to a cot during an argument with his wife, Soni. Family members claim the altercation stemmed from repeated conflicts over his alcohol consumption, which had been a long-standing issue in the household.

Mother alleges physical abuse and firearm threat

The situation took a serious turn when Pradeep’s mother, Suman, approached the police with a formal complaint. She alleged that her daughter-in-law not only assaulted and verbally abused her son but also threatened him using a country-made firearm.

According to Suman, the family became alarmed after hearing that Soni allegedly possessed an illegal gun. “She beats him, abuses him and even threatened him with a pistol. I searched for the weapon but couldn’t find it,” she told police officials. The couple has reportedly been married for four years, and relatives said they had hoped their relationship would stabilise over time.

Viral video shows man restrained as family argues

A video said to be from the incident has been circulating widely online. In the clip, Pradeep is seen with his arms tied to a cot while tensions run high inside the house. His wife is seen creating a commotion, while other family members argue loudly in the background.

Pradeep remains largely silent in the footage, as his mother is seen attempting to untie him. Locals and relatives later gathered at the house after learning about the incident and helped release him.

Police take cognisance, probe underway

Aligarh police have confirmed receiving a complaint in the matter and said they are closely examining the viral video. Authorities are also verifying the claims related to the alleged firearm, which could significantly impact the case if proven true.

An official stated that the matter is being taken seriously, particularly due to the potential involvement of an illegal weapon. Statements from both sides are being recorded, and further legal action will be decided based on the findings of the investigation.