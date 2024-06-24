Video Showing Tourists Crowding Dehradun's Popular Picnic Spot 'Gucchupani Cave' Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Uninstall Instagram, Relax At Home'

Do you believe that social media can influence your choices related to travel, shopping, or anything else? A lot of X users admit their trust in the statement and suggest that the reels they come across on Instagram or other platforms lead them to plan a tour to a specified destination. One of the posts on X asked people to uninstall Instagram and stop following people to the travel spots they recommend or create a hype about.
Watch video
The video showed a massive crowd at Dehradun's Gucchupani Cave, which is a popular tourist spot that often witnesses rush during the vacation season. The visuals recorded a huge crowd gathered at the famous cave. Several tourists were seen there, leaving the premises jam-packed. Dehradun's Guchhupani cave was flooded with people who walked through the space with great difficulty to surpass the crowd.
Netizens react
While uploading the video online, an X user named Ashish Nautiyal blamed it on social media and craze to visit trending locations just like influencers or most other netizens. "Uninstall Instagram and sit at home...there's no benefit to live in herd mentality," the user wrote in Hindi.
Call them concerned or lazy, a group of X users asked ravel lovers to calm down and stop crowding at pristine destinations, which might pose danger if crowding wasn't controlled. These people suggested such travellers to control their urge to jump into popular spots which are highly recommended through social media, and wrote, "It is better to pay high electricity bill by chilling at home with AC rather than getting stuck in such places."
Considering the peak picnic season and vacation time of educational institutions, some suggested keen tourists to check out the cave during July. People highly recommended travellers to avoid the holiday season to avoid a bad experience at these beautiful landscapes.