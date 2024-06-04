VIDEO: Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Chief Smashes Television In Anger After BJP Fails To Cross 400-Mark In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Chief Smashes Television In Anger After BJP Fails To Cross 400-Mark In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | X

Agra: You must have witnessed breaking of television after cricket match between India and Pakistan. However, an incident has come to light where the television has met the same fate after the Lok Sabha Elections result 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA failed to cross the 400-mark as the counting of votes is being held today.

The video of the television being broken in anger by Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (India) President, Govind Parashar as the saffron party failed to fulfill its promise to breach the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday (June 4) in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders made a huge claim that the NDA alliance will return to power for the third term by winning record over 400 seats.

The claims were supported by various exit polls predictions which claimed that the NDA alliance will cross 400 seats Lok Sabha seats in the election. The RHP (India) President was disappointed as BJP was not able to cross the 400 mark.

The trends showed that the NDA alliance leading in only 290 seats, while the INDIA alliance is leading in 235 seats and others are leading in 18 seats. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that RHP President is watching the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 on a flat screen television.

After sometime, he takes the television down and smashes it on the floor in anger. The television broke after being smashed on the floor. He does not stop there, he further kicks and keeps smashing the television.

The other people present on the spot intervene and stop him from damaging the television further. However, the television was completely smashed in anger by the RHP President.