 VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarters After Historic Win, Flashes Victory Sign
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarters After Historic Win, Flashes Victory Sign

VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarters After Historic Win, Flashes Victory Sign

PM Narendra Modi was welcomed at the party headquarters by BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

Prime Narendra Modi reached the BJP headquarters after the NDA secured third Lok Sabha victory in a row.

PM Narendra Modi was welcomed at the party headquarters by BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," PM Modi posted in his first reaction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarters After Historic Win, Flashes Victory Sign

VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarters After Historic Win, Flashes Victory Sign

Lok Sabha Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates 2024: Kanker Kicks Up Climax As Margin Between...

Lok Sabha Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates 2024: Kanker Kicks Up Climax As Margin Between...

Morena Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live: BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar Triumphs With Over 5...

Morena Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024 Live: BJP's Shivmangal Singh Tomar Triumphs With Over 5...

Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Darshan Singh Choudhary Wins With Over 4...

Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Darshan Singh Choudhary Wins With Over 4...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Will Continue To Serve People Of Amethi', Says Smriti Irani As...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Will Continue To Serve People Of Amethi', Says Smriti Irani As...