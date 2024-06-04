VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarters After Historic Win, Flashes Victory Sign

Prime Narendra Modi reached the BJP headquarters after the NDA secured third Lok Sabha victory in a row.

PM Narendra Modi was welcomed at the party headquarters by BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history. I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people. I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts," PM Modi posted in his first reaction.