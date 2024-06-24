Video: Penguin-Themed Japanese Rice Balls Go Viral On Social Media; Netizens Find Them To Be 'Cute'

Do you get creative with your food preparations? No, we aren't taking about crafting a triangle-shaped chapati by mistake or accidentally ending up adding too much garnish to the cuisine. We are speaking to the aspiring chefs who love to design their dishes well and make them look impressively presentable. For all such people, this viral video is a must-watch.

You might have eaten authentic Japanese foods at a restaurant near you, such as rice balls (Onigiri), sushi, and many more. In a recent video which has rolled out on social media, we see these Japanese rice balls shaped into a penguin-like form.

Check out the video below

The Instagram post is a mix of photos of videos featuring the uniquely-prepared rice balls, which resemble cute little penguins.

Video goes viral

Being posted on Instagram earlier this June, the post has already went viral and attracted thousands of likes. The visuals have impressed netizens, who are adoring the cuteness portrayed by the food creations. Would you be delighted to have a plate of such penguin-themed rice balls? Instagram users are certainly interested. "So cute," they said while reacting to the online post.

Netizens find these penguin-themed food "Cute"

"This is so adorable," commented one, while another said, "That's so cute." As one of the visuals shared by the user showed the creator taking out the well-crafted rice balls out of their pocket, purportedly to hint viewers about the size of the penguin-like rice balls, netizens found it delightful. They reacted with heart emojis.