 Video: Passengers Scream As Major Turbulence Causes Objects To Fly Around Inside Airplane
The plane was travelling from Stockholm to Miami. The plane experienced the disruptive turbulence when it was over Greenland. The plane was then diverted to Copenhagen.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
The scenes from inside the airplane cabin after the turbulence. | X

Turbulence is something every air passenger experiences regularly during travel. Majority of the times such interruptions do not cause major trouble. But there are times when passengers do not exactly have a happy journey.

One such video is currently doing rounds on social media. The video shows the cabin of an airplane during an especially strong turbulence. Passengers can be seen panicking in the video as objects appear to be flying around inside the cabin. Screams of passengers can be heard as every one of them tries to regain their bearings amid the unfolding situation.

As per reports, it was a Scandinavian Airlines flight SAS A330 travelling from Stockholm to Miami. The plane experienced the severe turbulence above Greenland.

Following the intense turbulence, Scandinavian Airlines decided to divert the plane to Copenhagen.

Scandinavian Airlines told CBS News that it decided to take the plane to Copenhagen as it did not have assets at Miami to properly inspect the plane and assess the damage.

“We have the best facilities and staff for this level of inspection at Copenhagen Airport, and we therefore decided to reroute the aircraft here, where both hangar space and qualified technicians were available,” said the airline as quoted by CBS News.

