Video: Parrot Decorates Man's Hair With Its Feathers When He Is Asleep

Having a pet at home is one of the best feelings in the world. It is quite satisfying to feed them, play with them, and decorate them with funky clothes or accessories. While several pet owners would love dressing up their pets to twin with their outfit of the day, this video of a parrot and his owner is a little different.

A video of a parrot decorating its owner's hair to resemble itself is doing the rounds on social media. Instead of usual instances where humans style their dogs and kittens with trendy clothes, the parrot was seen styling its master. When the man was asleep on his bed, the bird approached him and became his hair dresser. Before we say any further, we ask you to check out the video yourself.

Parrot plucks its feathers, adds them to man's hair

The parrot was seen plucking its feathers to align them with the man's hair. In the video, the bird was seen taking off its feather, one by one, and placing them meticulously between its owner's hair. Its hair dressing work seemed to be very well done, as the man's hair shined with patches of his original hair alongside the parrot's beautiful feathers.

After learning about the incident, which was filmed on the camera, the man shared it online. Reacting to the parrot's artistic hair styling on him, the man captioned the video post: "The parrot thinks that the man is not good-looking, thus pulling out its own feathers to decorate on his head."

Video goes viral

While the video surfaced on Instagram in April, it is going viral quite recently. So far, the clip has attracted 67 million views on the platform. Thousands of people have reacted to the parrot's activity and called it "Cute."