Video Of Young Girl Vibing To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Song Goes Viral, Netizens Praise Her Dance Performance

Young girl dances to trending 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' song | Barkat Arora

A recent video of a girl dancing to the title song of the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has taken the internet by storm. The clip captures a young dancer identified as 'Barkat Arora' on Instagram impressing netizens by her infectious energy and stunning dance moves.

The video showed her vibing the tunes of the sequel film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Donning a costume inspired from the movie scenes, Arora performed to the dance number. She was joined by two others, who performed some vibrant steps along with her.

Watch video

The dance reel opened by showing the young dancer flaunting her avatar, which consisted of an Om-inscribed top, rudraksha mala, tilak, head cover, and cool shades. The costume reminded people of the film character, Rooh Baba, played by none other than Kartik Aryan in the recent sequels.

The role was played by Akshay Kumar in prequel movie, where he wore a Yellow kurta quite similar to the one worn by this dancer.

"Bhakts! Get ready for a makeover," read the text on the reel, asking people to dress up to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa mood and join her on the dance floor.

Earlier to her dance performance, she also did a photoshoot nailing some poses of Rooh Baba. She tried stealing the attention of the camera in some Baba poses.

Netizens react as video goes viral

The dance reel was uploaded on Instagram on October 30, and it has already caught the attention of internet users. So far, the video has gathered more than nine lakh views and 45,000 likes.

Netizens reacted to the girl's dance moves and called it "Superb". They praised her impressive performance in the comments section.

People also took note of her apt facial expressions during the electrifying dance. "Love your expression cutie pie," they commented.