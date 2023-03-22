Video of spiritual jamming session by youths outside Gurugram cafe goes viral (watch) | ANI video screengrab

Gurugram: We often come across cafes that have jamming session or open mikes in big or small cities and they play love songs or some kind of hit Bollywood music as they please. A video of a spiritual jamming session by youths outside a cafe in Gurugram has emerged on social media on Wednesday. A group of youths outside a cafe can be seen chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

Reports suggest that this is a routine thing for the cafe that is held every Tuesday. The day (Tuesday) as per Hindu mythology is considered lord Hanuman's day and people who are his devotees often visit temples to offer prasad and pray. Typically temples are seen organising such chants or prayer activities in India. For a cafe to do so, is something not usual.

Have a look at the jamming session here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The group has a dhol, few guitars and of course the in-sync claps from the people who have joined-in the jam session. A huge crowd is seen standing around and witnessing the jam session.

Read Also Indore: 51K devotees to chant Hanuman Chalisa 4 times at Pitra Parvat