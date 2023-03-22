Indore: 51K devotees to chant Hanuman Chalisa 4 times at Pitra Parvat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to showcase the power of Hanuman Chalisa internationally, the Art of Living has organised a special event at Pitra Parvat on March 25. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living will be present at the event along with 51 thousand devotees and saints who will recite Hanuman Chalisa 4 times in succession.

On Tuesday, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and officials of Art of Living gave the details of the event in a discussion where they said that the event will be telecast live in 180 countries. The organisers said that from March 24 to March 27, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be in Madhya Pradesh and during his stay in the state will visit Jabalpur and Indore.

Manoj Rao of Art of Living said, “Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will come to Indore by flight on March 25 at 11 am and will attend a programme at noon. In the evening, 51,000 devotees and sadhaks will participate in the Hanuman Chalisa recitation event at Pitra Parvat. From here he will go to Ujjain to pay obeisance to Lord Mahakal.”

Vigyan Bhairav to be organised on grand scale

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will attend the Vigyan Bhairav programme organised at Brilliant Convention Center on March 26. Rao said, “Vigyan Bhairav is said to be taught by Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvati, which are 112 forms of arts including meditation methods, through which the common man can experience peace.”

The programme will start at 10 am and will continue till the evening. There are some universities and colleges which want to sign MoUs with Art of Living.

Yoga and Rudra Puja

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will also participate in the Yoga Mitra programme organised by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on March 27 at 6.30 am at Dussehra Maidan. Simultaneously, Maharudra Puja will be organised there, which can be attended by all. The mayor said that it is a matter of pride for Indore that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is coming here on our request. He has given a different message to the whole world through his yoga, meditation and spiritualism.