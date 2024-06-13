Video Of Cute Girl Dancing On 'Angaaron' Song From Pushpa 2 Goes Viral; Rashmika Mandanna Reacts

Pushpa vibes seem to rule the internet, since the movie makers announced the release of the sequel film Pushpa: The Rule. Ahead of the much-awaited film's release on the big screen, people are already busy enjoying its songs. There are many videos on social media which show fans grooving to the peppy songs of the upcoming movie. After the 'Pushpa Pushpa' song initially rocked the internet, now it's time for 'Angaaron' song to win some love. A video of a young girl dancing to the Hindi version of 'Sooseki' song has caught the attention of netizens, and even actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Watch Video

The video showed the girl identified as Aanya Patel vibing to popular song. Regardless of it originally being a couple's song, she preferred to dance to it solo. Aanya recreated the iconic dance moves. In the beginning, she performed the trending matchstick step from the song, followed by displaying the signature Pushpa hand wave.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts

She uploaded the dance reel on her Instagram page to let netizens spot her joining the viral trend. She captioned the video post with a portion of lyrics of the song and wrote, "Angaaron ka ambar sa lagata hai..." Her words were followed by some dancing emotions to set the vibe right.

Notably, the cute girl's reel rolled out online and attracted more than ten million views. It also reached the Pushpa actress herself and made Rashmika Mandanna react. She wrote, "What a cutieee!"