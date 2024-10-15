Video Of Cute Cat Walking With A Bird On Its Back Goes Viral

Cute cat viral video | X@catsareblessing

Looking for a pawesome video to smile today and feel better? We have you covered. A video of a cute cat walking with a bird on its back is doing the rounds on social media. The adorable clip is winning the hearts of animal lovers and making them say "I would love to watch them for hours."

So, what's the viral video exactly about? The heartwarming video simply shows a huge cat walking inside a house along with a bird perched on its back. It shows a huge Persian cat taking a stroll of the residence with its birdy friend. It appeared as if the cat was the tour guide taking the bird across the rooms of the stay by carrying it on its back.

Take a look at the video below

😂😂😂 I would love to watch them for hours 😂😂😂 — paw puff (@paw_puff) October 13, 2024

More details

The bird was comfortably seated on the fluffy cat's body as the animal walked through the house in its style. It was a yellow canary which was seated on the back of the cat, seemingly enjoying the ride.

Is it quite usual to see a yellow canary bonding well with cats? There aren't any reports which suggest they share a good bond when they are together, but there are a plenty of visuals on the internet which show these two creatures expressing fondly spending time with each other.

The video was posted online by a cat-based page earlier this month. It has already gone viral and received more than 15,000 views on X.