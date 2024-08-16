 Video: Mumbai Local Passenger With 'Knee Injury' Raises For National Anthem During Live Streaming Of I-Day Festivities From New Delhi
Despite allegedly having a knee injury and an artificial support attached to his knee, he rose to express his reverence towards the national anthem as he watch the live telecast of the Independence Day celebrations from New Delhi. As the video rolled out on social media, X users saluted him and said, "Uncle stood up despite wearing a knee brace. Grand salute to this gentlemen."

Updated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
In a deeply moving display of national pride, a Mumbai local train passenger stood up as he witnessed the national anthem being chanted at the Red Fort on his phone. Despite allegedly having a knee injury or artificial support attached to his knee, he rose to express his reverence towards the national anthem as he watch the live telecast of the Independence Day celebrations from New Delhi. As he ignored to connect earphones, it was clear and loud he stood up from his train seat as the 'Jana Gana Mana' was aired.

Watch video

Despite his leg condition, he was seen paying respect and honour to the national anthem as he heard it on his phone. The video showed him standing in attention towards the anthem and slowly getting seated once it ends. This scene has resonated deeply with netizens and made them praise the passenger's sense of admiration and respect for the country and its anthem.

Internet reacts

As the video rolled out on social media, X users saluted him and said, "Uncle stood up despite wearing a knee brace. Grand salute to this gentlemen."

Meanwhile, many even schooled him for not using earphones. "Should be using headphones earphones first whatever may be he watching," said a internet user, while another added, "He can use headphones and show his patriotism by standing. One must be aware of public etiquette and decency, and not play loud music in local train. Showing civic sense is a greater action of patriotism."

