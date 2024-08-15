'Namaste, Happy Independence Day': Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Greets Indians On I-Day, Extends Best Wishes For Country & Desi Fans

Kili Paul on Indian Independence Day | Instagram

Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul, never misses a chance to win the hearts of his fans and followers, especially when it comes to India. He keeps sharing music videos, lip syncing clips, and even dance reels related to Indian songs and movie dialogues quite often. However, on August 15, he made a special reel to express his love and respect for the country. Noting India's Independence Day, he uploaded a video on social media wishing Indians on the occasion.

"Namaste, Happy Independence Day"

The internet sensation extended heartfelt greetings to Indians on Independence Day. In his latest post on Instagram, Kili Paul shared his warm wishes by saying, “Namaste, Happy Independence Day!”

"78 years of Independence, and I am here, guys, celebrating with you and wishing you a very happy Independence Day," he said with a joyous smile and pride. He also mentioned the popular slogans associated with the historic day in his video, such as "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat and Vande Mataram."

Uploading the reel online, he captioned the post to read, "Happy Independence Day India. God Bless The People That Love Me And Bless The Country. Respect (sic)."

More about Kili Paul's reels

Kili Paul has been recreating beats from various Indian languages including Pahadi and folk songs too. He has performed on trending songs like Gulabi Sadi, Jiyara Ke Jari Raha, and Arabic Kuthu among others.

Initially, he gained traction by twinning his dance and lip sync videos with his sister, Neema Paul. However, recently, Kili Paul is spotted performing solo in his reels. While he mostly grooves and shows off his skills wearing his traditional tribal attire, there have been a couple of instances were he surprised netizens by donning some cool outfits. Notably, he has also worn Indian desi attire in a couple of his reels.