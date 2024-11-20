Video: Meet CBSC 10th Fail Chai Wala, His Tea Stall At Lucknow Takes Internet By Storm

School drop out becomes viral chai wala in Lucknow | CBSC 10th Fail Chai Wala

These days people selling Vada Pav and tea are going viral and becoming internet personalities with massive fan following. On these lines, a young boy was seen starting up his own tea stall on the streets of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. A school drop out set up his chai stall and titled it "CBSE 10th fail chai wala". This new chai wala has taken the internet by storm now.

While the tea seller's name is known, it is clear that he is CSBE school drop out who now serves tea to customers. Dressed in formal shirt and a tie, resembling a school uniform, he prepares the hot beverage and pours to in the cutting chai glass for people.

There are several videos on social media which record this chai wala preparing tea at his stall. He has received shout out from his fellow classmates as well as local vloggers.

The tea seller has an Instagram account "CBSC 10th Fail Chai Wala" where he uploads videos of crafting some tea and serving them to chai lovers in the area.

As he is going viral and winning the attention of foodies, several people are seen visiting his tea stall to try out his chai and film reels there.

His stall is located near the Clock tower in Rumi Darwaza, Lucknow.