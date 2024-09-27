Embarrassing! Indian Men's Hockey Team Players Experience Awkward Moment At Airport After Fans Rush To Take Selfie With Dolly Chaiwala

Image: X

In a major embrassing moment, the Indian men's hockey team were ignored by fans at airport inorder to take selfie with social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala. Recalling the moment on a YouTube podcast SMTV, Team India midfielder Hardik Singh shared how he and his teammates were unnoticed by fans at the airport despite them winning the bronze medal at Paris Olympics.

He said,“I saw it with my own eyes, at the airport. Harmanpreet (Singh), I, Mandeep (Singh); there were 5-6 of us. Dolly chaiwala was also there. People were getting themselves clicked with him and did not recognise us. We started looking at each other (feeling awkward),”

He further added "Harmanpreet has scored more than 150 goals, Mandeep has more than 100 field goals,", painting a disappointing picture of the country's obsession with internet stars.

Despite winning back-to-back medals at the Olympic Games India's hockey stars are struggling to get the recognition they deserve. Speaking about the same Hardik further said, "For an athlete, fame and money is one thing. But when people are watching you and appreciating you, there is no bigger satisfaction than that for an athlete,"

India ended their 41-year podium drought in Tokyo by beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match. Earlier this year, they retained the crown in Paris after defeating Spain 2-1. The consecutive bronze finish added to India’s rich Olympic history in the sport where the team won eight gold medals between 1926 and 1980.

About Dolly Chaiwala

Dolly chaiwala shot to fame, thanks to his unique way of making tea. Bill Gates uploaded a video of his meet-up with Dolly Chaiwala on Instagram, making the internet sensation an even bigger star.