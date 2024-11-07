 Video: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up

Video: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up

The unruly passenger even attempted to take a flight attendant hostage before trying to open the emergency door while the plane was still in the air. Such opening of an emergency door may result in a disastrous situation as external air may enter the cabin at very high speed potentially endangering its structure. A video of the scuffle between the man and the passengers has gone viral.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
A moment from the mid-air scuffle captured on the video recorded by one of the passengers. | (X: @NelsonCarlosd15)

Travellers and crew on a flight in South America had to fight, beat up and subdue an unruly passenger who tried to open emergency door of the airplane when it was still in air. The incident has been caught on camera and the video is being circulated on social media.

As reported by New York Post, the incident occurred on Tuesday (November 5) morning aboard a flight operated by Copa Airlines. The plane had taken off from Brasilia in Brazil and was headed to Panama City in Panama.

Video of the incident was reported by several passengers onboard. As reported by New York Post, the scuffle broke out close to when the flight was about to land. The unruly passenger took plastic knife from the onboard cutlery and grabbed one of the flight attendants trying to hold her hostage.

He then proceeded to try to open the emergency door when the plane was still in the air.

FPJ Shorts
'Black Alien', Who Usually Updates Netizens With His Alien-Like Looks, Floods Instagram Page With Tattoo Art Pics
'Black Alien', Who Usually Updates Netizens With His Alien-Like Looks, Floods Instagram Page With Tattoo Art Pics
Equatorial Guinea Sex Scandal: Over 400 Sex Tapes Of Civil Servant Spark Controversy
Equatorial Guinea Sex Scandal: Over 400 Sex Tapes Of Civil Servant Spark Controversy
PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Check Eligibility Criteria & More
PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Check Eligibility Criteria & More
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla

Such opening of an emergency door may result in a disastrous situation as external air may enter the cabin at very high speed potentially endangering its structure.

“A flight attendant started screaming, and another tried to hold him back, but couldn’t because he was too strong,” said Cristiano Carvalho, one of the passengers as quoted by New York Post.

“He went past the back emergency door after the warning. Then he started moving forward and trying to open it,” Carvalho added.

It was at this time the passengers intervened and a scuffle broke out. In spite of his strength, the unruly passenger could not defend himself against several passengers at once. He was beaten, overpowered while the crew restrained him using strings around his wrists.

The passenger was handed to authorities after the plane safely landed in Panama City.

Read Also
Bizarre! Not Noodles Or Burger, Chinese Woman Eats 'Pig Feed' Every Day
article-image

Copa Airlines praised the crew and passengers in a statement.

“The crew acted quickly and, with the assistance of some passengers, applied the necessary safety protocols to control the situation until landing in Panama,” the spokesperson said as quoted by New York Post.

“Thanks to the professionalism of the crew, the safety of the flight and passengers was protected.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Black Alien', Who Usually Updates Netizens With His Alien-Like Looks, Floods Instagram Page With...

'Black Alien', Who Usually Updates Netizens With His Alien-Like Looks, Floods Instagram Page With...

Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral...

Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral...

'Will Be On Leave, Bye': Gen Z Employee's Casual Email About Day Off From Work Goes Viral; Netizens...

'Will Be On Leave, Bye': Gen Z Employee's Casual Email About Day Off From Work Goes Viral; Netizens...

Video: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up

Video: Man Tries To Open Emergency Door Mid-Flight, Passengers Beat Him Up

Bizarre! Not Noodles Or Burger, Chinese Woman Eats 'Pig Feed' Every Day

Bizarre! Not Noodles Or Burger, Chinese Woman Eats 'Pig Feed' Every Day