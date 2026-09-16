Video: Man Hits Roadside Bhel Seller, Throws Puffed Rice On Road; Bihar Police Take Note

A video purportedly showing a man assaulting a roadside bhel seller and throwing his food items onto the road has gone viral on social media, prompting calls for action against the alleged accused.

The clip shows the man approaching the street vendor and allegedly hitting him before throwing puffed rice and other ingredients from the bhel cart onto the road. The vendor appears helpless as the alleged assault unfolds, while several passersby can be seen standing nearby and watching the incident.

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The video has triggered outrage among social media users, with many demanding strict action against the man.

An X user, Gurfan Alam, shared the clip and tagged Bihar Police, urging authorities to identify and arrest the alleged accused.

“Shameful, the strictest possible action should be taken against this thug. Whatever loss he has caused to a poor person should be compensated by him alone,” another user wrote while sharing the video.

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Some social media users, however, questioned whether the video was scripted. The Free Press Journal has not independently verified the authenticity of the video. The date and exact location where the alleged incident took place also remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police and Patna Police have taken cognisance of the viral clip. Bihar Police responded to the post by tagging Patna Police and asking it to look into the matter and take necessary action.

Patna Police subsequently said that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned officer for further action.

It remains unclear whether a formal complaint or FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged incident. Further details are awaited.