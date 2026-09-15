Bihar Job Aspirants Protest In Patna, Demand Cancellation Of BPSC Exam & Police SI Recruitment Test | ANI

Patna: Hundreds of job aspirants took out a march in Patna on Tuesday in support of their demands, including cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and recruitment test for 1,799 police sub-inspector posts.

Aspirants protest recruitment issues

The protestors alleged that gross irregularities were committed in the examination conducted by BPSC for recruitment of sub-inspectors of police. The protest march, which began from Gandhi Maidan, was stopped near J P roundabout by security personnel.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment examination and BPSC 70th examination block a railway track and demand an impartial probe and re-examination. The protestors have been detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/VbVURCVNwi — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

While a section of protestors marched towards the CM’s residence, another group squatted on the railway track and attempted to disrupt rail traffic at Patna Junction.

A minor scuffle broke out between protestors and police, leading to the detention of some job aspirants. Police intervened when protestors broke barricades and attempted to proceed towards a prohibited zone where houses of VIPs are located.

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Police cite security concerns

“Several protestors were detained from different locations after they entered prohibited areas. They should protest only at designated sites and present their demands,” Patna SSP Kartikeya Kumar Sharma told the media.

SSP said that the protestors’ entry into the high-security zone disrupted public order and essential services, including the movement of ambulances. School children were also stranded at different places for quite some time, he added.

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Demands raised by protesters

The protestors, holding national flags, demanded a fair investigation into recruitment examinations and an end to the contract system in BPSC examinations, particularly the 25 percent weightage rule, and sought regular conduct of examinations.

Protestors further demanded the publication of a job calendar to help aspirants prepare for recruitment examinations without any uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the protestors have threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met at the earliest.