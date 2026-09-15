 B K Hariprasad Calls Umar Khalid 'Nationalist', Sparks Row Over NLSIU Documentary Screening
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B K Hariprasad Calls Umar Khalid 'Nationalist', Sparks Row Over NLSIU Documentary Screening

KPCC president B K Hariprasad called Umar Khalid a “nationalist” while reacting to ABVP’s opposition to a proposed NLSIU documentary screening on the jailed activist. The event was postponed citing security and logistical concerns. The controversy has intensified debate over dissent, political incarceration and freedom of expression.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
B K Hariprasad Calls Umar Khalid 'Nationalist', Sparks Row Over NLSIU Documentary Screening
B K Hariprasad Calls Umar Khalid 'Nationalist', Sparks Row Over NLSIU Documentary Screening | IANS

Bengaluru, Sep 15: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President B K Hariprasad has kicked up a controversy on Tuesday by calling Umar Khalid a 'nationalist'.

Hariprasad's remark sparks row

Hariprasad was reacting to a statement by the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which sought Centre's intervention in the permanent cancellation of a proposed screening of a documentary on the jailed activist at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru.

"Umar Khalid is a nationalist, and ABVP has no right to speak on him because they adore Nathuram Godse — who was an anti-national and the first terrorist of the country. They have no moral right,'' Hariprasad said.

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The remarks came amid a row over the proposed screening of Prisoner No 626710 is Present, a documentary on Umar Khalid. Earlier, the Law and Society Committee of the NLSIU had postponed the screening, which was initially scheduled for 7 pm on Monday.

Screening postponed at NLSIU

A note by the committee read, "We're rescheduling the event surrounding the Political Prisoners' Day, namely the screening of Prisoner No 626710 and larger conversations beyond these two cases on pre-trial detention, bail, dissent, political incarceration, and the relationship between the criminal law and democratic freedoms, which was planned for 14th September at 7 pm, has been postponed due to logistical and security considerations (sic)," a note by the committee.

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The committee had planned the screening to mark six years of Khalid’s incarceration and six-and-a-half years of Sharjeel Imam’s incarceration under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for an alleged larger conspiracy behind the Delhi riots in 2020.

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