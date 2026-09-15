West Bengal: BJP Fields Hasirani Rath For Nandigram Assembly Byelection, Suvendu Adhikari Joins Nomination Rally | ANI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday nominated Hasirani Rath as party candidate for the Nandigram Assembly byelection.

BJP names Nandigram candidate

Notably, Hasirani Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, former aide of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari who was killed on May 6, 2026.

The Chief Minister accompanied Hasirani Rath in the rally for the submission of nomination papers of Hasirani Rath at the SDO’s office.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari expressed his confidence in winning back Nandigram with a bigger margin.

#WATCH | BJP candidate for Nandigram Assembly by-poll, Hasirani Rath, the mother of slain Chandranath Rath, who was the personal assistant to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, files nomination in the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Haldia, Purba Medinipur. CM Suvendu… pic.twitter.com/nHeZPM4Bgk — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2026

“People involved in killing Chandranath Rath are arrested. The CBI is investigating the matter. Whatever information I have, more than Rs. 2 crores were used by the ‘Bhaipo gang’ to kill Chandranath. This byelection is also the test of the minority community who have not voted for me. It will be decided on October 6 whether you all are with the state government or not,” added Adhikari.

Candidate vows victory

Expressing gratitude towards the saffron camp, Hasirani Rath also said that she will win the Nandigram constituency.

“When Trinamool Congress (TMC) was in power Suvendu Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by 1956 votes. Adhikari again won in the 2026 polls. This seat will remain with Suvendu Adhikari and we will work together for the people,” said the BJP candidate.

Incidentally, RG Kar rape and murder victim’s mother Ratna Debnath was also given a ticket to contest the polls and she is now the BJP MLA from Panihati constituency.

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Congress and TMC talks

Meanwhile, according to sources, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had talks with Congress heavyweight leaders over the Nandigram constituency and TMC was ready to leave the constituency, but in keeping with the party workers’ sentiments, Congress had rejected Mamata’s request.