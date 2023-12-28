VIDEO: Lion Cub Spotted Touring In Car On Pakistan Roads

Lion Cub On Pakistan Roads |

A video of a lion cub enjoying a night ride on the roads of Pakistan has surfaced online and gone viral. It showed the young animal purportedly named "Mufasa" seated in a car and peeping outside the window. A photographer named Ambreen Razvi who was on the same route spotted the cute cub. She could not stop herself from recording what she saw on her camera. Razvi filmed Mufasa seated in the back seat of a car along with a few men onboard and travelling on the roads of Pakistan.

The video captured the cub's road trip. It showed the animal leaning its head outside the window alongside placing one of its paws there. Mufasa seemed to be enjoying the cool breeze as the vehicle moved on an empty street. However, it surely caught the attention of other commuters using the route.

Now, the video has gone on social media attracting thousands of likes. The comments section ran into admiration of the cub. "Yar ye kitna masoom bacha innocent poor soul," said one, while another added, "Even though its sad, the lion was picked up from the wild with the purpose to be sold, it safely landed to be with a family thankfully and not got sold to a circus."

Certain international reports claim that there are no laws in the nation that prohibit the possession of wild animals. However, there are some regulations that restricts their hunting, transfer and import.