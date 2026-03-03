Video: Khamenei's Photo On Phone Cover Sells At Delhi Store; Clip Goes Viral Amid Israel-Iran War

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East following reports of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a video from Delhi has unexpectedly captured widespread attention online. The clip, filmed at a mobile accessories shop in Mustafabad, shows a vendor selling customised phone skins featuring the Iranian leader’s image.

The video surfaced at a time when global headlines are dominated by the reported killing of Khamenei during joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, an event that has intensified geopolitical uncertainty in the region.

Video shows customer requesting Khamenei-themed phone skin

In the now-viral clip, a customer walks into the shop and asks the vendor to place Khamenei’s photo on a mobile cover. The shopkeeper then pulls out a printed skin with the leader’s image and carefully applies it to the customer’s smartphone.

The short video quickly gained traction on social media platforms and reportedly crossed six million views within a short span. The unexpected nature of the request and the timing of the video, coinciding with global reactions to Khamenei’s reported death, fueled online discussions.

Following the attention the first clip received, the shop later shared another promotional video showcasing similar customised phone skins.

Shop clarifies intent behind viral video

As the video continued circulating widely, the shop issued a clarification addressing viewers. The vendor stated that the clip was posted only to demonstrate the store’s customised product services.

According to the message shared with the video, the shop’s intention was not to offend anyone’s sentiments. The vendor explained that customers frequently request phone covers with different personalities, images, or designs, and the store simply fulfils those requests as part of its regular business.

Middle-East tensions continue to escalate

The viral video surfaced alongside dramatic developments in the Middle East. Reports claimed that coordinated strikes targeted multiple locations in Tehran during a major military operation authorised by US President Donald Trump.

Khamenei, who had served as Iran’s Supreme Leader since 1989, was one of the most influential political and religious figures in the country. His reported death during the strikes is said to have also resulted in the killing of several senior Iranian officials and members of his inner circle.