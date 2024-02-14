VIDEO: IPS Officer Forces Elderly Police Constable To Leave Food & Return To Duty During BJP Event In UP's Azamgarh

IPS Officer Forces Elderly Police Constable To Leave Food & Return To Duty During BJP Event In UP's Azamgarh | Twitter

Azamgarh: A video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that an IPS officer is stopping an elderly police constable from eating at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The incident unfolded during the visit of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Azamgarh. The surprising incident involving the Azamgarh Police is going viral on social media. The IPS officer asked the elderly police constable to leave the food and return to duty.

The police constable followed the orders of his senior officer and threw away the plate which was filled with food in a dust bin. He then went ahead and washed his hands and returned to duty without eating the meal. The IPS officer can be heard in the viral that he has not called them at the event to eat, however, he has been called to perform their duties.

The IPS officer also says that he is not stopping them to eat. He further said that the police officer is allowed to eat but only when the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister leaves after the completion of the event.

The police personnel are forced to perform longer duties

The police officers perform their duties with their lives on the line and also they are not able go to their houses during festivals. During the visits of these politicians, the police personnel are forced to perform longer duties and that too without taking a break to eat.

The IPS officer, forcing the police constable to leave the food and perform his duty, has been identified as Shubham Agrawal. The video is rapidly going viral on social media and the viral video has garnered thousands of view.