Video: India-Made Tobacco Sachets Like 'Chaini Khaini' & 'Udta Pancchi' Found Littered On UK Street

India-Made Tobacco Sachets Littered On UK Street; Video Goes Viral | Instagram/Anurag Choudhary

There have been several articles commenting on the 'Indian attitude towards littering' and claim Indians lack civic sense to dispose off waste in the right manner, in comparison to most locals overseas. In a recent video, an Instagram user living in the UK shared an instance of coming across tobacco products that were made in India littered on a street there.

Anurag Choudhary was taking a walk on a street of England when he noticed some littered packs of tobacco on the grassy roadside. He took out his camera to record what he saw, 'Product of India' sachets thrown away on the road instead of dustbins.

The Instagram user took note of the incident by recording it and posting it online, sparking a wide range of reactions. The video Choudhary shared online showed him walking through the grass and finding disposed packets of tobacco products, which were labels manufactured in India such as 'Chaini Khaini' and 'Udta Pancchi'.

Check the post below

The video went viral on the social media platform and caught the attention of more than five lakh viewers. While some guessed that some Indian-origin person would have thrown it off on the ground instead of ideally disposing it off in the trash bin, others suggested Anurag to have staged the incident for mere attention.

Read Also British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London

Netizens react

""Yeh Indians ne hi khaya h (Indians have only eaten this)," said one user. "U eat pan masala. It's fine, but at least throw the packet in the dustbin," another said.

Meanwhile, some disagreed to these negative remarks about Indians and the claims about them littering public spaces. They switched the blame to the content creator and suggested he might have himself dropped some tobacco sachets to film a reel for social media. "Nice wrapper placements looked so real... I feel, for making content, you have dropped your tobacco pack down," netizens commented.

Recently, England updated its policy related to city sanitation and litter. It increased the fines from £150 to £500 for those who littered or engaged in graffiti, also noting that someone caught red-handed throwing trash in an unauthorized space (Fly-tipping) might attract a charge of £1,000 upper limit.