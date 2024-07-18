VIDEO: Horse Paraded With Injury Marks In Mumbai's Dongri During Muharram Procession On Ashura; Netizens React

VIDEO: Horse Paraded With Injury Marks In Mumbai's Dongri During Muharram Procession On Ashura | X

Mumbai: The Muslim community observed Ashura, or the 10th day of Muharram, on Wednesday (July 17). The day is commemorated as Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain was martyred on this day in Karbala. Muslims observe the day by taking out processions, and other rituals are followed to mark the auspicious day. The Shia Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussain by performing mourning rituals, including reenactments of the battle, public processions, and other forms of remembrance.

A video has surfaced on the internet in which the Shia Muslims are seen performing the mourning rituals by parading a horse with injury marks all over its body. Social media users are reacting to the video and are slamming the Muslim community for injuring the innocent animal with blades and knives. Earlier, a video was earlier shared by a Mumbai-based animal rights group which was deleted later and they issued a clarification that there were no cut marks on the animal, it was body paint.

The video, which is being widely shared on social media, is from Dongri in Mumbai. The Shia Muslims gather in large numbers near Dongri to perform the mourning rituals. They take to the streets and parade without slippers, dressed in black, and also hurt themselves with knives and other sharp objects. The internet users took the idea that if they can hurt themselves, they can hurt the horse as well.

However, this is not true. The Shia Muslims follow the ritual of parading an injured horse on the day of Ashura in remembrance of the horse of Imam Hussain, which was seriously injured during the battle of Karbala. It is also believed that Imam Hussain was martyred and was trampled under the feet of over 10 horses. Social media users must refrain from spreading such misinformation that the horse was slashed with a knife during the procession.

However, the animal seems terrified in the video due to the presence of such a huge crowd around it. Using an innocent animal for a religious procession should also be avoided during the sacred month of Muharram. The rituals can be observed without the animal as a photo or a banner might be enough to depict the day of Imam Hussain's martyrdom on the day of Ashura. Even though the horse was not inflicted with knife injuries, it is important to note that the paint and its fumes has the potential to cause irritation of the skin, eyes, and throat.

A social media user shared the video on X and said, "Ashura in India... This year, in the streets of Mumbai, Muslims take a terrified, innocent horse, repeatedly slash it with a knife, and parade the bloodied, injured animal around to commemorate the death of the Prophet’s grandson. These psychopaths have grown tired of slashing and beating themselves and have instead decided to target an innocent animal. How is this allowed?"

Another user said, "Mumbai: Muslims take a terrified, innocent horse, repeatedly slash it with a knife, and parade the bloodied, injured animal around to commemorate Muharram. These psychopaths have grown tired of slashing and beating themselves and have instead decided to target an innocent animal."

PETA India replied to the comments and said, "We object to the use of any animal during processions. In this case, the Dongri police tell us the horse was painted. This is also highly objectionable, but the horse is not lacerated. PETA India offered a mechanical elephant for a Muharram procession this year but our offer was not taken up, but we persist."