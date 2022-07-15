Video: Elephant and mahout cross Ganga River in Bihar

Image credit: Google

Heavy rains took place in many parts of Bihar. Amid all of this, an elephant was seen swimming across the river Ganga with a mahout on the back. The incident took place in the Raghopur area of Bihar's Vaishali district. In the clip, a man with his elephant was seen trapped in the river.

At one moment it looked like there was a sudden rise in the water level of the river Ganga. Although, in the end, the elephant and the mahout are seen reaching a corner of the river where folks were standing.

An Elephant and Mahaut braved the swollen river Ganga for 3 kilometers to save their lives in Raghopur of Vaishali district.



उफनते पानी से हाथी और महावत की जंग, तस्वीरें बिहार के राघोपुर की हैं. #Bihar #flood #vaishali #elephant #ganga #Rescue pic.twitter.com/dLsIuipcOz — The Tall Indian (@BihariBaba1008) July 13, 2022

The clip has now gone viral with netizens calling it a hathi mere saathi moment. The incident had taken place in Raghopur, Vaishali. The man was trapped with the elephant due to the sudden water rise.

In the video, it looks like the animal is submerged in the water. It looks like the animal is drowning. At another moment, it also looks like the two would not be able to make it to the shore.

