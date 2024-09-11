 Video: Cute Interaction Between Kid & Other Passenger Goes Viral On Flight to Singapore
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Singapore Fight Viral Video: Cute Interaction Between Kid & Other Passenger | Instagram/Lee Family

The internet is a home to many videos that come from people's flights. Some of these show unconventional announcements made by the crew or even fights that break out mid air. However, the recent video which is going viral on the internet is an impressive out which truly stands out among the many others clips you might have watched so far. This one captures a cute interaction between two passengers, a kid and a man reportedly travelling on a flight to Singapore.

The video shows a kid sharing his pack of fries with the passenger seated ahead along with how he pays back to the little one's kind gesture when he was really hungry and looking out for food. Watch video below.

Initially, the video showed the man and described him to be hungry who without any hesitation consumed the food being offered by the unknown passenger seated behind him. Despite people often say one must avoid eating food given by strangers, this man didn't pay heat to that and continued eating the fries that the boy passed on to him during their air travel. Soon, when it was his turn to return the good deed, the man took out his video gaming tool and offered it to the child, leaving him happy.

This video has caught the attention of internet users and is winning their hearts. It is widely being shared across social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

