VIDEO Alleges 'Gau Mata' Forcefully Made To Drink Alcohol, Push Cart By Drunk Men During Holi Celebrations In Haryana

Instagram/@StreetdogsofBombay

Haryana: The festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country with joy and enthusiasm. Alongside the festivities, however, cases of animal abuse are reported every year. One such incident has allegedly come to light from Haryana. A cow was allegedly forcefully intoxicated and made to pull a cart full of drunk men.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced. It shows a group of men sitting on a cart allegedly being pulled by a cow. Two men can be seen forcefully opening the animal’s mouth and feeding it liquor. Other people can be seen watching the act.

A video posted by the Instagram page ‘StreetdogsofBombay’ garnered more than 36.8k views within just one hour of being uploaded.

The festival of Holi is also known as Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi. The dates of the Holi festival change every year as they are determined by the Hindu calendar. According to tradition, this year Holika Dahan will be observed on 2 March, and Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, 3 March.

Holi is one of the biggest festivals in the Hindu religion and symbolises the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated joyfully with colours, music and traditional delicacies such as gujiya, malpua and thandai. Participants smear each other with gulal and splash water using pichkaris, fostering camaraderie among friends and family.