Haryana CM Nayab Saini Tables ₹2.23 Lakh Crore Budget, Focus On Rural Growth, Healthcare, AI |

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Monday tabled Rs 2.23 lakh crore budget with a focus on rural and industrial growth, healthcare and Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven education.

Presenting the budget for 2026-27 – which marked a 10.28% increase over the 2025-26 revised estimates of Rs 2.02 lakh crore, Saini, who also holds the finance and planning portfolios, the chief minister highlighted Haryana’s role in country’s growing economy and set a goal for Haryana to achieve 1 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

Saini held that Haryana now had the highest per capita income among major states – it had risen from Rs 1,47,382 in 2014-15 to Rs 3,24,958 in 2023-24 (provisional estimate). In 2024-25 (quick estimate), it increased to Rs 3,58,171 while the national average was at Rs 2,19,575, he said and added that it is projected to rise further to Rs 3,95,618 for 2025-26 (advance estimate).

FOCUS ON RURAL GROWTH

Showing a major push to the farm sector, the budget introduces overhauling of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) by diversifying their functioning and plans are afoot to get government works worth Rs 4,000 crore carried out through them.

Another major highlight of the budget is to create a third power distribution company (DISCOM) – Haryana Agri DISCOM – exclusively to cater to the farming community.

This utility will manage 5,084 agricultural feeders and ensure uninterrupted power supply to 7.12 lakh consumers.

INDUSTRIAL GROWTH

The chief minister held that the government planned to take major steps to improve the conditions of the industrial areas in Bahadurgarh, Panipat, Sonepat, Hisar, Barwala, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Nilokheri.

Stating that with an aim to address the various issues faced by the said areas, a special fund of Rs 500 crore has been established in this budget so as to enhance infrastructure in the targeted cities, promote industrial activities and strengthen the local economy.

AI MISSION

The chief minister also announced that under the artificial intelligence (AI) mission, 1 lakh youth will be imparted training in the AI disciplines.

The government will set up an autonomous AI and Digital College driven by AI-based teaching and evaluation and if successful, set up 10 more such institutions.

Stating that the government will also set up four new polytechnics in Gurugram, Mahendergarh, Ambala and Panipat districts, Saini said that 250 more Atal Tinkering Labs will be opened in the schools, besides additional 100 teachers trained in German and Japanese.

MAJOR STEPS FOR POLICE

Saini also announced several major measures to strengthen crime prevention and detection; some of these steps included a 20% quota for Agniveers in police recruitment, new women and cybercrime police stations, body-worn cameras, and out of turn promotions for bravery for police personnel.

Other initiatives included a CM-led mission to eliminate pollution in the Yamuna river and make Hansi, which has been declared as the state’s 23rd district, an ultra modern model city.