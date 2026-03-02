'If PM Modi Allows, Will Go Kill Netanyahu & Trump': Woman’s Threat During Delhi Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing | VIDEO

Woman’s Threat During Delhi Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing | X/@HindutvaDon_

A video of an agitated woman allegedly threatening to kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during a protest in Delhi’s Seelampur has gone viral on social media.

The woman was being interviewed by a journalist during protest that erupted in parts of the national capital.

“I Am Not Scared Of Anyone”

In the viral clip, the visibly angry woman is seen raising her voice and declaring that she is “not scared of anyone.” She claims that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi grants her permission, she would travel to Iran and personally kill Trump and Netanyahu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She further states that her community has been “struggling for years,” while expressing outrage over recent developments linked to Iran.

Protests After Khamenei’s Killing

The protests in Seelampur and other parts of Delhi followed reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a joint strike allegedly carried out by Israel and the United States.

Police tightened security across the national capital as groups gathered to mourn his death and raise slogans against the two countries.

Protest At Jantar Mantar

Members of the All India Shia Council assembled at Jantar Mantar, where many attendees dressed in black as a mark of mourning. Shia clerics addressed the gathering from an elevated platform as the crowd swelled.

Slogans such as “America Murdabad” and “Netanyahu Murdabad” echoed through the protest site.