 VIDEO: Alert RPF Officer Saves Woman Trapped Between Platform & Speeding Train At Jalgaon Railway Station In Maharashtra
The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the station, and the video is making rounds on social media. The incident occurred when the woman was trying to cross the railway track, and the train suddenly arrived at the station.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: In a shocking incident, a woman was heroically saved by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel after being hit by a speeding freight train at Jalgaon Railway Station in Maharashtra. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the station, and the video is making rounds on social media. The incident occurred when the woman was trying to cross the railway track, and the train suddenly arrived at the station. Luckily, a brave railway officer jumped toward the woman and rescued her.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (August 28) at Jalgaon Railway Station. In the viral video, the woman can be seen trying to cross the railway track but gets stuck as she was unable to climb onto the platform while the train arrived on the same track. The RPF officer observed that the woman would not be able to cross the railway track and climb the platform in time. Risking his own life, he rushed toward the woman to save her.

Initially, he jumped towards the woman, who was attempting to climb up the platform. However, the train hit the woman, dragging her some distance as she got stuck between the train and the platform. The RPF officer quickly grabbed the woman, pulled her onto the platform, and saved her life.

The woman suffered injuries in the incident, however, her life was saved thanks to the officer's timely intervention. The RPF officer who saved the woman has been identified as Chango Patil. With the help of other people present at the railway station, Patil rushed the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. Authorities urge people not to cross railway tracks by getting down from the platform; they should use the footbridges available at railway stations. Many people lose their lives while crossing tracks without taking proper precautions.

