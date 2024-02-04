VIDEO: 4 Accused Push Police SUV For Over 500 Mts After It Ran Out Of Fuel In Bihar's Bhagalpur

VIDEO: 4 Accused Push Police Vehicle For Over 500 Mts After It Ran Out Of Fuel In Bihar's Bhagalpur | Twitter

Bhagalpur: In an embarrassing incident for the entire police department of the state, the Mahindra Scorpio car taking four accused to court stopped in the middle of the road as it ran out of fuel in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. The police officers made the accused push the vehicle in the middle of the road after it ran out of fuel. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the accused who are being taken to the court are pushing the vehicle.

The police department's vehicle was on its way to the court with four accused who were held for drinking alcohol in the dry state. They were taking the accused to present them before the court with the help of one officer in the SUV. The SUV stopped near Kachahari Chowk after the fuel got over in the car. The police officer was on the steering and the other officer was looking after the accused.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police officer asked the accused to get down and push

After sometime the police officer asked the accused to get down from the car and start pushing it. The police officer held the four accused by tying them with a rope and asked to push the vehicle in the middle of the road. The onlookers filmed the incident and made the video viral on social media. There are reports that the prisoners pushed the vehicle for more than 500 meters.

There have many incidents of accused escaping from police custody

There have many incidents of accused escaping from police custody and most of them escape while being taken to court. Such situation is alarming and strict action should be taken against the police officers responsible for the incident. The four accused were made to push the vehicle in the middle of the road, they could have escaped from the police custody.

Police ensure action

There are reports that the senior police officers have ensured of strict action against the people responsible behind the massive blunder. They should have checked the vehicle before leaving for the court with the accused inside. There are also reports that the police have initiated probe in connection with the matter after the video of the incident surfaced the internet.