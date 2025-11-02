 VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Kerala Boy Rams Car Into Several Vehicles During Joyride With Friends, 1 Injured
A shocking case of reckless driving by a minor has come to light in Kochi, Kerala, where a 16-year-old boy took his father’s car for a joyride and crashed into multiple vehicles along the Cherai–Njarakkal road on Saturday morning. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, has sparked outrage among locals and raised fresh concerns about underage driving.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Kerala Boy Rams Car Into Several Vehicles During Joyride With Friends, 1 Injured | X @jsuryareddy

According to reports, the teenager, accompanied by two of his friends, took out a Toyota Innova belonging to his father, Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Kaloor. The boy reportedly drove at high speed, ramming through the narrow coastal road before losing control and colliding with several vehicles. One person sustained injuries in the incident, while several others narrowly escaped being hit.

WATCH VIDEO:

Footage from nearby CCTV cameras shows the car making a dangerous U-turn in the middle of the road without checking the side mirrors, nearly hitting a group of bikers coming from the opposite direction. Shocked locals can be seen rushing to the spot soon after the impact.

Police have registered a case against Abdul Rasheed under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing a minor to drive. The boy is also being booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Authorities have once again urged parents to act responsibly and prevent minors from accessing vehicles.

