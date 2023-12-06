VIDEO: 14-Foot-Long Python Enters Cloth Shop Inside Crowded Market In UP's Meerut | Twitter

Meerut: In a shocking incident a huge python entered a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The reptile was caught on camera while resting on a cloth rack inside the shop. The shop owner and the other employees present inside the shop were panicked on spotting the huge python inisde the shop. They ran outside the shop after seeing the snake. The terrifying video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. There was a huge chaos in the crowded market after the huge python was spotted.

Watch: Huge Python Enters Cloth Shop In Meerut

The shop owner called the forest department after which the huge python was rescued

The incident occurred late on Tuesday (December 05) evening at Rama Suits shop located in Lalkurti Peeth market in Begampul which falls under Lal Kurti Police Station area. The shop owner called the forest department after which the huge python was rescued from inside the shop. The forest department caught the snake after a lot of effort.

Many people were surprised to notice the presence of the snake

Many people were surprised to notice the presence of the snake in such a crowded market and were wondering how did the snake entered the shop. The onlookers started making videos of the snake. Luckily, the snake did not hurt anyone in the market. The python was noticed by the shop owner on time and he called the forest department on time which averted a major incident of an attack by the snake.

The huge python which was rescued from the shop was released in the forest

There are reports that the forest department said that the python was huge and was about 12 to 14 feet long. They are speculating that the python reached the shop from the nearby Abu Nala. There are also reports that the huge python which was rescued from the shop was released in the forest.