Video: 1,00,000 Foodies Cycle 50 Km At Night To Try Out Soup Dumplings After Post About Momo Stall In China's Kaifeng City Goes Viral

1,00,000 cycle for momos at night in China

Night craving are real, and no other than this video can tell you that at the moment. While most people would have rushed to their kitchen to prepare some Maggie noodles at 2 AM, others might have ordered some food home wanting to not step out at the late hour. But foodies don't really see time or distance, especially you are a dumpling lover in China.

The video showed momo lovers flooding the roads connecting the two Chinese cities. While the incident took place earlier this year, the visuals only surfaced on November 10.

On June 4th female college students cycled 50km from #Zhengzhou to #Kaifeng to try the city’s breakfast specialty, soup dumplings. Their 4-hour journey gained attention on social media, celebrated as an expression of "youth, passion, vitality". [🧵] pic.twitter.com/0qS9UM2WjY — Cycling Professor 🚲  (@fietsprofessor) November 10, 2024

"On June 4th female college students cycled 50km from #Zhengzhou to #Kaifeng to try the city’s breakfast specialty, soup dumplings. Their 4-hour journey gained attention on social media, celebrated as an expression of "youth, passion, vitality (sic)", an X user said while sharing a video of foodies cycling to the viral momo spot in China.

Recently, as many as one lakh foodies rode their cycles to a popular food stall at the Henan province of the country for the love of soup dumplings, which a quite similar to momos. The streets of the Kaifeng city was flooded with students cycling to enjoy a bowl of yummy soupy dumplings from a stall that was located kilometres away.

According to reports, 1,00,000 people travelled for 50 kms in China to visit a food stall serving dumplings, after the spot went viral on social media. It was learned that viral posts shared by four students attracted people to try out the dish, making them cycle from the Zhengzhou to the Kaifeng area.

Banned!

After the intense rush on roads in this case, the Chinese government took action against night cycle rides. It was reported that the government issued orders prohibiting students to cycle during late hours, also making it difficult for them to rent a vehicle for commute.