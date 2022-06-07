Viagra overdose lands newly married man with permanent problem in private part; details inside

Image credits: Freepik

A man who newly got married in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj was admitted to the hospital post he overdosed on Viagra, which is a drug used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Reports online state that the man got married a few months back and on the advice of his friends, he started taking Viagra medicines. He took the pills more than the required dose which resulted in him being hospitalised. The man consumed 200 mg of the drug every day, which is nearly four times the prescribed amount. He ended up with an erection that did not go even after 20 days. After being frustrated, his wife left him and returned to her home.

Post many requests she returned back again but again left her husband post admitting him to a hospital. Doctors performed penile prosthesis surgery but the tension in his private part will never subside. He will have to wear a tight cloth to hide the permanent erection.

