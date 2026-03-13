'Verbally Abused, Assaulted, Forced To Deboard Train’: Woman Traveling To Haridwar Narrates Ordeal After Dispute Over Seat – VIDEO

X

Saharanpur: An undated video going viral on social media shows a heated argument between passengers inside a train after a mother- daughter duo allegedly occupied another passenger’s seat. According to claims shared with the clip, the duo refused to vacate the seat when the passenger asked them to move so that his child could sit. The situation soon escalated into a verbal altercation, during which the girl is seen slapping the passenger while also arguing with the ticket collector. They are also heard threatening other passengers, claiming that their family members are lawyers.

Soon after the video went viral, the woman for whose child's mundan ceremony the family was travelling to Haridwar narrated her ordeal in another video that has surfaced on social media. She claimed that the mother–daughter duo created a scene after they were asked to vacate their seat.

The woman also alleged that the duo verbally abused them and physically assaulted them. She added that they did not retaliate as they wanted to reach Haridwar. At Saharanpur, the mother-daughter duo's family boarded the train, pulled the chain, stopped the train, and made the family get down despite having a confirmed ticket, the victim woman claimed.

The woman also claimed that the police did not accept her FIR, saying that the matter fell under Yamuna Nagar’s jurisdiction and that the FIR would be registered there. She further alleged that the police demanded ₹15,000 to withdraw the FIR filed by the mother–daughter duo.