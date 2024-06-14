Varanasi: Video Of Frog Wedding Goes Viral As Locals Perform Bizarre Ritual To Welcome Rain

You might have come across 'Pretha Vivaah' where people carry out the marriage of the dead, but have you heard about the ritual which marks the wedding of frogs? Little did you know that such a ritual prevails in India. People from Varanasi were recently seen performing a frog wedding, which is said to be done to invoke the blessings of Rain God and invite monsoon.

UP: Frog wedding video

A wedding like no other 🐸 Locals in Varanasi, UP arranged a “wedding” between a male and a female frog, in hopes of appeasing the rain gods and getting respite from the heat.



Visuals from the wedding of two frogs has surfaced online. It shows a local couple performing the ritual procedures under the guidance of a Hindu priest. Initially, the frogs are dressed with a red cloth similar to how a human bride and groom would dress up on their special day. Later, flower garlands are offered to the frogs resembling a varmala ceremony.

With music and celebratory mood, the locals performed the frog wedding in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. A group of women were seen playing instruments and singing bhajans during the wedding.

Reportedly, the ritual is a way in which people of the region pray for rains and a relief from scorching heat.

Meanwhile, similar visuals from Thailand recently went viral on the internet. It showed villagers praying for rain and awaiting to welcome monsoon carrying out a ritual with cats. While traditionally the ritual involved spraying water on real cats, people of the region now adapted alternatives to keep the ritual alive. They were recently seen performing the puja for rain with cat-themed soft toys.