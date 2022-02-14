Valentine's day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

Valentine’s Day is finally here with the air of romance filling all around as people express love to their crush or partner.
While love birds are taking to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners and sharing pictures of their Valentine's day celebrations, poor singles as usual are marking the special day by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site.
Take a look:
When couples see in the park on valentine's day— Rohit tóōr (@rhit_toor) February 13, 2022
Le bajrang dal: pic.twitter.com/KS2JcqI3WF
When I come to join Bajrang Dal on Valentine's Day : pic.twitter.com/5vBrxHUvqD— Dr.Chaman Khopra (@RoflChaman_) February 13, 2022
This valentines day, let's join Bajrang Dal😔 pic.twitter.com/itNLgNKdAW— Nothing 🏳️🌈 (@Nothingsther3) February 14, 2022
Happy Valentine's day from Bajrang dal#ValentinesDay2022 #BajrangDal pic.twitter.com/nHUoMybtaX— Bravo (@IAmAbhishake) February 14, 2022
After giving my friends location to bajrang dal in valentine day🙂— हिमांशु रावत ❤️❤️ (@Himansh15363253) February 6, 2022
Me(be like) pic.twitter.com/6ai1jQgeWC
pro tip for couples to avoid bajrang dal this valentine's day pic.twitter.com/l9NQs4JVRL— saurav (@broosarcastic) February 6, 2022
When Bajrang dal guy finds his crush with others on valentines day pic.twitter.com/TyhgzbYIji— Creative genius prabha (@PrabhaGenius1) February 13, 2022
Bajrang Dal to single people on Valentine's Day :#salim_casm pic.twitter.com/9QolXEO9bJ— Abu Salim🇮🇳❤️ (@salim_casm) February 13, 2022
Bajrang Dal Waits For The Couple On Valentine's Day. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BqBbmkevYh— Krishna Nimbel😜❤ (@KrishnaNimbel) February 14, 2022
When I see couples going to the park on valentine's Day...😑— P R I Y A🦋 (@_memekanaya) February 14, 2022
Me to Bajrang Dal - pic.twitter.com/NtbxB4m8P9
February 14, commonly known as Valentine’s day, or the main day of love brings to an end the eight-day Valentine's week, which begins with Rose Day on February 7.
Valentine’s Day has been dedicated to lovers since the 14th century. It is a festival of romantic love and this day was observed by young men and women by sending messages and gifts to their lovers. People commonly used the motif of a red heart.
