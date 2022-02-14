e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

Valentine's day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

Valentine's Day has been dedicated to lovers since the 14th century.
Valentine’s Day is finally here with the air of romance filling all around as people express love to their crush or partner.

While love birds are taking to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners and sharing pictures of their Valentine's day celebrations, poor singles as usual are marking the special day by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look:

February 14, commonly known as Valentine’s day, or the main day of love brings to an end the eight-day Valentine's week, which begins with Rose Day on February 7.

Valentine’s Day has been dedicated to lovers since the 14th century. It is a festival of romantic love and this day was observed by young men and women by sending messages and gifts to their lovers. People commonly used the motif of a red heart.

