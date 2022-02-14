Valentine's day 2022: Singles share hilarious memes on Twitter

Valentine’s Day is finally here with the air of romance filling all around as people express love to their crush or partner.

While love birds are taking to Twitter to express their feelings for their partners and sharing pictures of their Valentine's day celebrations, poor singles as usual are marking the special day by sharing hilarious memes on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look:

When couples see in the park on valentine's day



Le bajrang dal: pic.twitter.com/KS2JcqI3WF — Rohit tóōr (@rhit_toor) February 13, 2022

When I come to join Bajrang Dal on Valentine's Day : pic.twitter.com/5vBrxHUvqD — Dr.Chaman Khopra (@RoflChaman_) February 13, 2022

Advertisement

This valentines day, let's join Bajrang Dal😔 pic.twitter.com/itNLgNKdAW —  Nothing 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nothingsther3) February 14, 2022

After giving my friends location to bajrang dal in valentine day🙂

Me(be like) pic.twitter.com/6ai1jQgeWC — हिमांशु रावत ❤️❤️ (@Himansh15363253) February 6, 2022

Advertisement

pro tip for couples to avoid bajrang dal this valentine's day pic.twitter.com/l9NQs4JVRL — saurav (@broosarcastic) February 6, 2022

When Bajrang dal guy finds his crush with others on valentines day pic.twitter.com/TyhgzbYIji — Creative genius prabha (@PrabhaGenius1) February 13, 2022

Bajrang Dal to single people on Valentine's Day :#salim_casm pic.twitter.com/9QolXEO9bJ — Abu Salim🇮🇳❤️ (@salim_casm) February 13, 2022

Advertisement

Bajrang Dal Waits For The Couple On Valentine's Day. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BqBbmkevYh — Krishna Nimbel😜❤ (@KrishnaNimbel) February 14, 2022

When I see couples going to the park on valentine's Day...😑



Me to Bajrang Dal - pic.twitter.com/NtbxB4m8P9 — P R I Y A🦋 (@_memekanaya) February 14, 2022

February 14, commonly known as Valentine’s day, or the main day of love brings to an end the eight-day Valentine's week, which begins with Rose Day on February 7.

Valentine’s Day has been dedicated to lovers since the 14th century. It is a festival of romantic love and this day was observed by young men and women by sending messages and gifts to their lovers. People commonly used the motif of a red heart.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:21 PM IST