In Pics: Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif return to Mumbai, right in time for Valentine’s Day

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The couple were reportedly in London for the last couple of days.

Vicky was seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans and a jacket, while Katrina opted an all denim shirt and trouser look. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand in hand.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

This will be their first Valentine’s Day together post marriage. The two tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Katrina will wrap the last big outdoor schedule of 'Tiger 3' in New Delhi from February 14 onwards.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman Khan reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 08:59 AM IST