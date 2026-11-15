Vadodara: Woman Injured After Monkey Attack At Chhani Jakatnaka Residential Complex; Animal Caged |

A woman was left injured after a monkey attacked her multiple times during a morning walk at Infinium Flats in the TP-13 area of Chhani Jakatnaka, Vadodara. The incident sparked panic among residents, with CCTV footage of the attack subsequently circulating on social media. Following the incident, a forest department team captured and caged the monkey on Saturday.

Monkey Attacks Woman During Morning Walk

The incident reportedly took place a couple of days before the monkey was captured. According to residents, the animal suddenly entered the residential complex and attacked the woman while she was out for her morning walk.

The monkey allegedly bit her several times, causing deep wounds on different parts of her body. Her screams for help alerted people in the vicinity, who rushed to her aid. She was subsequently rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The CCTV footage of the attack, which showed the monkey assaulting the woman, later went viral on social media, raising concerns over the growing threat posed by monkeys in residential neighbourhoods.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns Over Monkey Menace

Residents of Infinium Flats said monkey intrusions had been a recurring problem in the complex for some time. However, the latest attack has intensified fears about the safety of people living in the premises, particularly women, children and senior citizens.

Several residents expressed apprehension about allowing their children to play outdoors or step outside their homes freely following the incident.

They also pointed out that repeated monkey sightings in residential areas have become a growing concern, while the lack of effective measures to tackle the menace has added to their worries.

Forest Department Captures Monkey After Complaint

Following the attack, residents alerted the forest department and urged officials to take immediate action to prevent further incidents. A team from the department subsequently captured and caged the monkey on Saturday.

Residents had appealed to the forest department and civic authorities to intervene, capture aggressive monkeys and relocate them to appropriate areas to ensure public safety.

Similar incidents involving monkey attacks have reportedly been witnessed in different parts of Vadodara, highlighting concerns over human-animal encounters in increasingly urbanised areas.

The latest incident has once again brought attention to the need for timely intervention by authorities to address the monkey menace and prevent such attacks in residential complexes.