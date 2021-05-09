'Vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19'; Typo in post-vaccination message has Twitterati in splits

Over the last few weeks, Indians haven't loved anything as dearly as OTPs and messages sent by the CoWin website. But what if the message brings with itself a mini heart attack?
Usually, when one gets the first dose of their vaccine (if one luckily secures the slot), post-vaccination they receive a message from the government confirming the vaccination and asking for feedback. However, where there are texts, there are typos.
Recently, a person received a message that they received "the first dose of COVID-19" instead of first dose of the vaccine. The said person shared the screenshot of this message on Twitter.
This tweet has since gone viral and people can't stop laughing at this hilarious blunder. Many have utilised this tweet to unleash their inner comic in the comment sections cracking puns and jokes.
Numerous people also confirmed receiving the same message.
One Twitter user commented, "Hahahaha. I also got the same one. Copywriter clearly failed."
Another person jokingly wrote that they will gladly accept this message as long as they are actually able to book a slot for vaccination.
Here's how other people on Twitter are reacting to this scary as well as hilarious mistake. Have a look.
