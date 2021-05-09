'Vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19'; Typo in post-vaccination message has Twitterati in splits

Over the last few weeks, Indians haven't loved anything as dearly as OTPs and messages sent by the CoWin website. But what if the message brings with itself a mini heart attack?

Usually, when one gets the first dose of their vaccine (if one luckily secures the slot), post-vaccination they receive a message from the government confirming the vaccination and asking for feedback. However, where there are texts, there are typos.

Recently, a person received a message that they received "the first dose of COVID-19" instead of first dose of the vaccine. The said person shared the screenshot of this message on Twitter.