 Uttarakhand: Man Flees Police Checkpoint On Motorcycle To Avoid Challan, Leaves Wife To Fall On Road In Viral Video
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Uttarakhand: Man Flees Police Checkpoint On Motorcycle To Avoid Challan, Leaves Wife To Fall On Road In Viral Video

A man in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur allegedly fled a police checkpoint after abruptly swerving his motorcycle, causing his wife to fall onto the road. The incident at Trishul Chowk occurred during a traffic checking drive targeting helmetless riders and vehicles without number plates. Police personnel rushed to help the woman, who reportedly confirmed she was uninjured and was counselled

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Uttarakhand: Man Flees Police Checkpoint On Motorcycle To Avoid Challan, Leaves Wife To Fall On Road In Viral Video
Uttarakhand: Man Flees Police Checkpoint On Motorcycle To Avoid Challan, Leaves Wife To Fall On Road In Viral Video |

A motorcyclist in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur allegedly attempted to evade a police checkpoint by making a sudden turn, causing his wife, who was travelling with him, to lose her balance and fall onto the road. The incident, which took place at Trishul Chowk, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of reckless driving and the risks people take while attempting to escape traffic enforcement.

Sudden Turn Leaves Woman Falling On Road

According to the available details, the incident occurred during a traffic checking drive in which police personnel were stopping vehicles without number plates and riders travelling without helmets.

When officers signalled the motorcyclist to pull over, he allegedly accelerated and abruptly swerved in an attempt to get past the checkpoint.

The sudden manoeuvre caused the woman riding pillion to lose her balance and fall onto the road. Instead of stopping to check on her, the man continued riding away, leaving her behind.

Police personnel at the checkpoint were seen rushing towards the woman to assist her after the fall.

Woman Questioned By Police After Incident

A bystander recorded the incident, and the footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the incident to wider public attention.

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As per officials, the woman was questioned following the incident and reportedly told the police that she had not sustained any injuries. After counselling her, the police sent her home.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with sudden turns, speeding and attempts to evade traffic checks. Such manoeuvres can endanger not only the person driving but also passengers and other road users.

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