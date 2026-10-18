'Spreading Fake News Again': Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Youtuber Duo Abhi And Niyu For Sharing AI-Generated Pictures Of Protestors In UK

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has hit back at fellow content creators Abhi and Niyu over images allegedly depicting protesters in the United Kingdom, accusing them of spreading fake news and misleading social media users. The controversy has brought renewed attention to the circulation of AI-generated visuals and how they can be used to push political narratives online.

The issue gained traction on X, where posts shared by Abhi and Niyu drew attention to images linked to the protests. The controversy centres on questions about the authenticity of the visuals and the claims being made around them.

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Dhruv Rathee Accuses Creators Of Spreading Fake News

Rathee responded to the controversy with the phrase 'Spreading Fake News Again', challenging the narrative being circulated by the creators. Rathee said, "Charanvandana couple spreading fake news once again Do you get orders from BJP directly to defame Indian citizens like this?." His reaction questioned the credibility of the images and raised concerns about how misleading visuals can shape public perception when shared by accounts with large followings.

The exchange has also drawn attention to the responsibility of social media influencers and political accounts when sharing content about sensitive issues, particularly when the material is presented as evidence of events taking place on the ground.

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UK-Based Indian-Origin Man's Image Allegedly Morphed Using AI

One image circulating online features Saddamhusen who goes by username @saddyjordan on Instagram, an Indian-origin man living in the United Kingdom. His original photograph is allegedly being manipulated using artificial intelligence to make it appear as though he is holding a Pakistani flag.

The altered image has raised concerns about how AI tools can be used to change the context of an individual's photograph and potentially mislead viewers. By making it appear that a person is holding a flag they may not have held in the original image, such edits can create a false impression of their actions or affiliations.