Uttarakhand Boat Collision: Major Accident Averted After Mid-River Crash In Alaknanda River

A major accident was narrowly averted in Uttarakhand after two boats collided head-on in the Alaknanda River near the revered Dhari Devi shrine in Pauri district’s Srinagar area, triggering panic among tourists and devotees.

Head-on collision sparks panic

The incident took place in the sacred waters of the Alaknanda River, close to the famous Dhari Devi temple, a prominent pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand. According to eyewitnesses, both boats were ferrying tourists and local visitors when they suddenly came dangerously close and collided at high speed.

The impact was so forceful that one of the boat operators lost his balance and was thrown straight into the river. Onlookers both in the water and along the riverbank were left stunned as the driver fell in, fearing the worst.

For several tense moments after the crash, one of the boats spun uncontrollably in the middle of the river. Passengers onboard were visibly shaken as the vessel rotated in circles without direction. Devotees and locals standing along the banks watched in horror, unsure whether the situation would escalate into a major tragedy.

Several bystanders captured the dramatic moments on their mobile phones. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

Swift response prevents disaster

Despite the chaos, the boat operator who fell into the river displayed remarkable presence of mind. He managed to swim to safety, easing fears of serious injury. Meanwhile, the operator and crew of a nearby boat quickly sprang into action.

They initiated immediate rescue efforts, helping to regain control of the spinning boat and ensuring the safety of the passengers onboard. Their timely intervention proved crucial in preventing what could have been a devastating accident.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Safety concerns raised

While the prompt response of locals and boat operators helped avert a tragedy, the incident has raised serious questions about safety protocols in the area.

Local residents have demanded stricter enforcement of boating safety standards on the river, especially in a high-footfall pilgrimage zone like Dhari Devi. They have urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and implement clear guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future, ensuring the safety of devotees and tourists alike.