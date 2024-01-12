 Uttarakhand: 2 Forest Officials Die In EV Accident During Test Drive; Dashcam Records Chilling Video
Uttarakhand: 2 Forest Officials Die In EV Accident During Test Drive; Dashcam Records Chilling Video

The driver separately stated forest officials forced him to overload and speed up during the trial of the all-terrain electric SUV

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Uttarakhand EV Accident | PTI

A day after four people, including two forest rangers, died and a woman warden went missing after their trial EV met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve, electric vehicle startup Pravaig Dynamics on Tuesday said it is working with the investigating agencies to make more details available.

Dashcam films road accident

"Forced to speed up"

While the Bengaluru-based company, in a press statement, said it was deeply saddened by the accident, which occurred during a demonstration of the vehicle, the driver separately stated forest officials forced him to overload and speed up during the trial of the all-terrain electric SUV.

Ashbin Biju, BE Mechanical Engineer, who was driving the vehicle in a statement said he was neither inebriated nor tired.

