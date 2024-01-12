Uttarakhand: 2 Forest Officials Die In EV Accident During Test Drive; Dashcam Records Chilling Video

Uttarakhand EV Accident | PTI

A day after four people, including two forest rangers, died and a woman warden went missing after their trial EV met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve, electric vehicle startup Pravaig Dynamics on Tuesday said it is working with the investigating agencies to make more details available.

Dashcam films road accident

STORY | Trial EV accident: EV company deeply saddened; driver says was forced to speed, overload



Four people, including two forest rangers, died after their trial EV met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Monday evening. The accident was recorded in the… pic.twitter.com/7xObtnfVFZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2024

Read Also Gensol Engineering Signs MoU With Government Of Gujarat To Invest ₹2,000 Cr For EV Manufacturing

"Forced to speed up"

While the Bengaluru-based company, in a press statement, said it was deeply saddened by the accident, which occurred during a demonstration of the vehicle, the driver separately stated forest officials forced him to overload and speed up during the trial of the all-terrain electric SUV.

It's with deep sorrow that we share the news of a tragic accident during an all-terrain vehicle test in Uttarakhand. Our hearts go out to the forest department personnel involved, and we hope for the recovery of those fighting for their lives. We honor and appreciate the… pic.twitter.com/Li75fZrv6U — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) January 10, 2024

Ashbin Biju, BE Mechanical Engineer, who was driving the vehicle in a statement said he was neither inebriated nor tired.