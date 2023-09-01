 UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district on the evening of August 31.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image

In another shocking incident of animal cruelty, a video of a man brutally killing a dog by tying a rope to its neck has appeared on social media platforms. This chilling video shocked viewers and triggered animal lovers.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district on the evening of August 31. The shocking footage was captured by nearby CCTV.

The video was posted on on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Priya Singh with a caption that said, "In UP's Auraiya, a man called a dog near, tied a rope around its neck and killed it by throwing it on the ground. Humanity seems to be dying out from within."

In the video, the man calls a dog on a busy street and later ties a rope to its neck. After that, he brutally thrashes the dog again and again on the road until the animal loses his life. As the man was seen brutally thrashing the dog, a crowd gathered around him, but instead of intervening, they chose to be spectators of this gruesome crime.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu Shocker: Stray Dogs Attack & Drag 5-Year-Old Girl In Hosur, Man Rushes To Save Her Life...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV...

UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV...

Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

INDIA Mumbai Meet: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Apply Kum Kum At Grand Hyatt Hotel, Video Viral

INDIA Mumbai Meet: WB CM Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Apply Kum Kum At Grand Hyatt Hotel, Video Viral

Karnataka: Injured Elephant Fatally Attacks Forest Department Member During Anaesthesia Attempt,...

Karnataka: Injured Elephant Fatally Attacks Forest Department Member During Anaesthesia Attempt,...

WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 Rover Rotates On Moon's Surface, Reminds ISRO Of A Child Playing With...

WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 Rover Rotates On Moon's Surface, Reminds ISRO Of A Child Playing With...