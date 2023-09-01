UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

In another shocking incident of animal cruelty, a video of a man brutally killing a dog by tying a rope to its neck has appeared on social media platforms. This chilling video shocked viewers and triggered animal lovers.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district on the evening of August 31. The shocking footage was captured by nearby CCTV.

The video was posted on on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Priya Singh with a caption that said, "In UP's Auraiya, a man called a dog near, tied a rope around its neck and killed it by throwing it on the ground. Humanity seems to be dying out from within."

यूपी के औरेया में एक शख्स ने कुत्ते को पास बुलाया, गले में रस्सी बांधी और जमीन पर पटककर मार डाला।

लगता है इंसान के अंदर से मानवता खत्म होती जा रही है pic.twitter.com/LBzE7S91PJ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) September 1, 2023

In the video, the man calls a dog on a busy street and later ties a rope to its neck. After that, he brutally thrashes the dog again and again on the road until the animal loses his life. As the man was seen brutally thrashing the dog, a crowd gathered around him, but instead of intervening, they chose to be spectators of this gruesome crime.

